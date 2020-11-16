Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal Transferred

Malkangiri: Odisha government has transferred Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal and appointed him as Deputy Secretary of Planning and Convergence Department on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the State government, IAS officer Yeddula Vijay has been posted as the new Collector of Malkangiri district.

The Odisha government’s decision to transfer Agarwal came a day after a murder case was filed against him and three others on directions of the Malkangiri Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM).

It is worthwhile to mention here that the then Personal Assistant of District Magistrate and Collector Deb Narayan Panda went missing on December 27, 2019. Later, his body was found from Satiguda reservoir.

While it was suspected that Panda might have committed suicide, his family alleged that he was murdered by Agarwal and some of his staff.