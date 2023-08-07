Malkangiri: BSF 142 Battalion seizes indigenous rocket launcher and Maoist materials

BSF 142 Battalion on Monday seized a significant amount of anti-Maoist material during an anti-Maoist operation in Malkangiri district.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Image credit: ANI

Malkangiri:  The Border Security Force (BSF) 142 Battalion on Monday seized a significant amount of anti-Maoist material during an anti-Maoist operation in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. The operation was carried out under the jurisdiction of Kalimela police station.

According to sources, during the operation in the Vejjangiwada Badaliguda-Bandamamudi forest area, BSF Jawans discovered Maoist dump. The dump yielded a startling find – an indigenous rocket launcher, which marks a significant dent in the insurgents’ weaponry.

Apart from the indigenous rocket launcher, the BSF Javan also recovered a substantial amount of Maoist materials. The seized items included one 303 rifle, 11 SBML barrels, and 15 hand grenades. Additionally, one native gun was also confiscated during the operation.

Further search operation is underway.

