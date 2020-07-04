Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) on Saturday declared Malisahi in Ranihat area as containment zone amid spike in the Covid-19 positive cases in the area.

The CMC declared Malisahi as containment zone after detection of 12 Covid-19 positive cases.

According to CMC, the containment zone is from Champadei Temple to Malisahi in Ranihat.

The officials informed that there are around 48 families in the containment zone and no public will be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the zone need to remain in home quarantine till further orders.

A door-to door survey will be conducted in the containment zone and if any person suffering from flu-like symptoms, covid-19 tests will be conducted and if found positive will be shifted to Covid hospital for further treatment, said the officials

On other hand, 11 positive cases have been detected in Cuttack city, out of which 5 cases have been reported from the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) and six cases from a private nursing home in Chauliaganj.

Earlier, CMC had declared Sector-9 of the CDA area as containment zone.