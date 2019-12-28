Male Lion Dies At Nandankanan Zoo

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A male lion brought from Sukkerbaug Zoo in Gujarat died at Nandankanan zoo this afternoon. 

Zoo officials said that the lion named Pichhan and aged around 21 years was brought from Gujarat zoo in 2013. “The lion was undergoing treatment of age related ailments. The animal was undergoing treatment at isolation enclosure.Though our vets tried their best, the lion died today. We will conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” said a zoo official.   

With the death of the lion the lion population of the zoo dwindled to 9 including five females.

