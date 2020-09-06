Rayagada: Raniguda area of Odisha’s Rayagada district is going to gather a lot of attention in near future for a meritorious girl student. All this has been possible for a young scientist named Pritiprava Sahu.

The success story of this genius girl from the far and remote area of the State would fill you with pride, because Munich-based Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU Munich) in Germany has shortlisted her to pursue PhD.

Pritiprava, who is a student of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Jatani, had reportedly attended an interview as the lone Indian student. She was selected among the 14 students who had appeared for an interview from different parts of the world.

She has been chosen to study Microbiology at the L.M University. She is the first ever girl from India to study at the University.

Sources said that Pritiprava will conduct a research on how to stop use of the nitrogenous fertilizers used in order to grow productivity of plants so that the pollution could be reduced at the same time get the desirable crops.