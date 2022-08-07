Make Odisha special focus state and allocate funds for disaster proofing: Naveen Patnaik during Niti Aayog meeting

New Delhi: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Central government to make Odisha a special focus state and allocate funds for disaster proofing.

In his address during the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi today, Patnaik said “As we all know Odisha is impacted almost every year by natural disasters. It’s important to have disaster resilient infrastructure to protect the state and its people from the vagaries of nature. I would sincerely request the central government to make Odisha a special focus state and allocate funds for disaster proofing.”

“As regards my state, historically we have been neglected in the subjects in the central list viz Telecom, Railways and banking. We have the lowest density in all these crucial infrastructures and I would urge the central Government to give special focus for Odisha,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Prime Minister fazal bhima yojana has some implementation issues in the field because of which genuine farmers are deprived in some cases. Nitiayog may study this and suggest ways to protect the interest of farmers.

“As regards the rural housing scheme PMAY most of our tribal and KBK districts have been bypassed from new allocation. I would request the Central Government to immediately resolve this issue and allocate houses. The State government has complied to all the queries raised in this regard,” he said.

Naveen also said, “The role played our Hon’ble PM as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat in protecting and conserving step wells in Gujarat including the Rani ka Vav listed in UNESCO heritage site is praiseworthy. As you know sir, conservation and preservation systems has gone huge changes globally,” adding that both in terms of technology and legal framework. I would suggest that ASI should be transformed and AMSAR act amended to make our systems on par with global benchmarks. This will greatly help in protecting heritage sites including our own Konark.

While congratulating the team India for their performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, he said, “Today India is showing its sports prowess in commonwealth games. My sincere congratulations to all the athletes who are making their motherland proud.”

“Team India showed its resolve under your leadership in effectively handling the global pandemic Covid,” he stated.