Make in Odisha Conclave ends, State gets total Rs 10.50 lakh crore investment proposals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 was a grand success as the state received investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh Crores.

In his address during the valedictory session, Patnaik said, “I am happy to announce that the conclave has generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh Crores with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment. It’s heartening to see the huge response we have got especially in the post Covid scenario.”

“Let us all work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of growth. I would like to assure all our investors that we will walk the extra mile for them. We will walk the talk. It will be a win win situation,” he added.

He also thanked the entire Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) team for their support throughout the conclave.

“I would like to give special thanks to our country partners, Japan, Norway, and Germany. I hope that we further strengthen our relationships and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people relationships,” the CM said.

“The Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 concludes today. I thank each one of you for your immense contribution,” he ended.