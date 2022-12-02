Make in Odisha Conclave 3rd Day: Investors show interest of investing Rs 2000 cr in textile

Bhubaneswar: On the third day of the ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave 2022 that is going on in the capital city of Odisha, the focus was on the textile, petrochemical, plastic and food processing industries. Interestingly, investors have shown interest in investing a huge Rs 2000 crore in the textile sector.

According to sources, the Indo Rama Company has expressed its interest to establish a spinning mill in Odisha and thus has planned to invest of Rs. 700 crore in the state.

Similarly, the Page Industries which is popular for the Jockey brand, has indicated that it is interested to invest about Rs. 400 crores to expand its project in Ramdaspur. The company is establishing a project for Jockey inner wears at Ramdaspur with an investment of Rs 510 crore, which will be operational from April 2023.

Akin to that, more than 100 companies showed their interest to invest in the state’s MSME sector. Also, many other companies expressed their interest to invest in the plastic and petrochemical sectors.