Make in Odisha Conclave 2022: Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra reviews preparation

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, conducted an on-site review of the preparations of Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 at the Janata Maidan on Sunday.

The review meeting was also attended by N B Dhal, Principal Secretary-Energy, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary-Industries, Soumendra Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, Sudarshan Chakravarty, Collector-Khurda, Pratik Singh, DCP and representatives from various agencies, like BDA, BMC, TPCODL, Health, Fire, PWD, WATCO & IDCO.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the various parameters and issued orders for expediting the various works and emphasized on timely completion, considering strict compliance to fire and various safety norms.

The next review is slated to be held on November 27 at Janata Maidan.

This year’s Make in Odisha Conclave is slated to be held between November 30 and December 4, 2022.