Make in Odisha Conclave 2022: Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra reviews preparation

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Make in Odisha Conclave 2022

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, conducted an on-site review of the preparations of Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 at the Janata Maidan on Sunday.

The review meeting was also attended by N B Dhal, Principal Secretary-Energy, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary-Industries, Soumendra Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, Sudarshan Chakravarty, Collector-Khurda, Pratik Singh, DCP and representatives from various agencies, like BDA, BMC, TPCODL, Health, Fire, PWD, WATCO & IDCO.

Related News

Man missing after 1999 Odisha super cyclone reunited with…

Heart-wrenching! Man dies after getting stung by honey bees…

Medicines supplied to kidney patients by OSMCL through…

100 VCs, IIT, IIM Directors & 300 Principals Attend…

The Chief Secretary took stock of the various parameters and issued orders for expediting the various works and emphasized on timely completion, considering strict compliance to fire and various safety norms.

The next review is slated to be held on November 27 at Janata Maidan.

This year’s Make in Odisha Conclave is slated to be held between November 30 and December 4, 2022.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.