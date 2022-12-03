Make in Odisha conclave 2022 attracts investments of more than Rs 8,90,000 cr

Bhubaneswar: Make in Odisha conclave has attracted investment of nearly Rs 8,90,000 crore from 325 industries in various sectors. This will bring seven lakh job opportunities for for job aspirants. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet the dignitaries of various Industries on the fourth day of the Conclave.

The Make in Odisha conclave 2022 is ongoing in the capital city of Odisha for the last three days. The focus has remained on textile, petrochemical, plastic and food processing industries.

On the third day of the Make in Odisha conclave, investors have shown interest in investing a huge Rs 2000 crore in the textile sector.

Similarly, the Page Industries which is popular for the Jockey brand, has indicated that it is interested to invest about Rs. 400 crores to expand its project in Ramdaspur. The company is establishing a project for Jockey inner wears at Ramdaspur with an investment of Rs 510 crore, which will be operational from April 2023.

Akin to that, more than 100 companies showed their interest to invest in the state’s MSME sector. Also, many other companies expressed their interest to invest in the plastic and petrochemical sectors.