Makar Sankranti 2023: Devotees to have darshan of Lord Jagannath & siblings in ‘Makar Chourashi Besha’

Puri: As people across the State are observing the holy Makar Sankranti, the festival which is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, and is observed to mark a new beginning, special rituals will be held at Jagannath Temple.

As per the schedule, the servitors will begin the special rituals after the Madhyanha Dhupa (mid-day offering) of the Holy Trinity and conduct a procession around the Temple with the special Prasad amid the beatings of gongs. Later, the devotees will have the darshan of the Trinity’s ‘Makar Chourashi Besha’.

The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for the Makar Sankranti and the special rituals.

It is to be noted here that Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated on January 14 (January 15 in case of a leap year) every year, is observed in Odisha at par with the Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayana in Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand and Bihu or Magh Bihu in Assam.

Makar Sankranti marks the first day of the Sun’s transition into Makara Rashi (Capricorn). It is believed that the winter season ends and longer days begin after the Makar Sankranti.