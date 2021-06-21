Major win against Covid-19: Odisha successfully crosses 1 crore doses vaccination mark

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has achieved a milestone in Covid-19 vaccination by successfully administering more than one crore doses.

According to a tweet posted on Monday, by Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department (H & FW Dept.), the state has successfully administered more than one crore doses to Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and citizens above 18 years of age. The vaccination program against Covid-19 had been initiated on January 16, 2021 and is rolling successfully.

The H & FW Dept., Odisha has appreciated the commitment of health workers in the state for the success of the vaccination drive.

Another important feat achieved by the state in the vaccination program is the low negative waste of 3 per cent which is one of the best in India. Odisha has been able to save 2.9 lakh doses of Covid vaccine till date.