Kandhamal: Based on reliable input an anti naxalite operation of a joint team of SOG and DVF Kandhamal was launched on January 6 near village Lengerimunda under Chakapad Police Station of Kandhamal district of Odisha.

On morning of January 7 while the team was combing the area Maoists did heavy firing from advantageous position and lobbed grenades.

Police personnel immediately took cover and asked Maoists to surrender themselves. In order to save themselves police personnel fired in a controlled manner in self-defence.

Taking the benefit of dense jungle and difficult terrain naxals escaped from the spot. Further search operation is continuing.

Police recovered the following incriminatory articles from the spot, which includes:

• Haversack 02 • Detonator (Electric) – 01 No. • Hand Grenade – 02 No. • Explosives 02 Pkt. • Electric wire – some amount • Black uniform ( Shirt)- 01 No. • Magazine Pouch – 03 Nos. • Medicine- Huge amount • Water Jerking 02 Nos. • Steel Mug 02 Nos. • Steel plate 01 No. • Lanyard 01 No. • Blanket 05 Nos. • Cap 01 pic. • Knife 01 No. • Battery (Small) ) 01 No. • Iron splinter Few amount • Clothes Some amount • Maoist literature Some amount