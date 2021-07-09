Major reshuffle in IPS cadre in Odisha, 7 Officers get new appointment

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government effected a reshuffle in IPS cadre and gave new appointments to as many as seven Indian Police Service (IPS) Officers on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department of the State government, 2009-batch IPS Officer Akhileshvar Singh, who is currently working as Commandant of SOG, has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jagatsinghpur district.

The current SP of Jagatsinghpur district, Prakash R. has been transferred and posted to the Vigilance organization.

Likewise, 2013-batch IPS P.S. Parshottamdas, who is the SP of Mayurbhanj district, has been transferred and posted as SP of Nabarangpur.

The present Malkangiri S, K.R. Dnyandeo of 2016-batch, has been posted as SP of Mayurbhanj district. P.S. Meena, who is the present SP of Nabarangpur, has been transferred as the new SP of Malkangiri district.

IPS officer Pratuysh Diwaker of 2015-batch, who he is working as AIGP, Headquarter, has been appointed the SP of Nuapada.

1998-batch IPS S. Dev Dutta Singh was posted as IGP, Headquarters following his return from the Central deputation.

2015-batch IPS Rahul Jain was transferred and posted as SP of Bargarh district. At present he is working as SP of Nuapada.