Major reshuffle in Commissionerate Police in Odisha, 20 officers transferred

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police on Saturday effected a major reshuffle in the different ranks of police in the Commissionerate.

As per official notification, 20 officers have been transferred to various police stations within the Commissionerate.

Among the inspectors transferred inside the Commissionerate are:

Inspector Manoj Ku Satpathy transferred from CP Headquarters to IIC of Sahid Nagar PS BBSR UPD, Inspector Himanshu Bhusan Swain transferred from CP Headquarters to Commissionerate police special squad, Inspector P Shyam Sundar Rao transferred from CP Headquarters to IIC Laxmisagar PS BBSR UPD, Inspector Subhashree Panda transferred from UPD, BBSR to IIC, Mahila PS BBSR UPD, Inspector OM Prakash Mohanty transferred from IIC Laxmisagar to IIC, Balipatna PS BBSR UPD and Inspector Radhakanta Sahu transferred from IIC, Airfield PS to IIC Chandaka PS BBSR UPD.