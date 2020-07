Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday effected a major reshuffle in the senior IPS cadre and appointed Umashankar Das as the new DCP of Bhubaneswar.

Acceding to a notification issued by the Home Department of Odisha government, several IPS officers have been transferred and given new charges.

Akhileswar Singh has been appointed as Puri SP while Prateek Singh has been posted as Cuttack DCP.

Here are the details: