Major IPS reshuffle in Odisha: Sudhanshu Sarangi appointed DG of Fire Service

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among senior IPS officers and appointed IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi, the Special DG of Police Railways & Coastal Security, appointed the DG of Fire Services and CG, HG & Director C.D.

Likewise, Additional DGP (L&O) R.K Sharma has been appointed as Additional DGP Headquarter. Additional DGP of Modernisation Sanjay Kumar posted as Additional DGP (LO) and Additional DGP Communication.

Amitabh Thakur, the Additional DGP of Operation, has been posted as Transport Commissioner.

The Superintendents of Police (SPs) of five places like Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Balangir and Mayurbhanj have been transferred and given new appointments. Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra has been posted as Rourkela SP while Sambalpur SP Battula Ganadhar has been transferred and posted as Mayurbhanj SP.

Likewise, Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo posted as Sambalpur SP, Balangir SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu has been appointed as Keonjhar SP and Mayurbhanj SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo has been appointed as Balangir SP.

