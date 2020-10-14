Illegal Firearms seized in cuttack
Representational Image

Major Haul Of Illegal Firearms In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A major illegal firearms trading racket was busted by Chauliaganj Police in Cuttack district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Chauliaganj police busted the illegal firearms trading racket and arrested 4 persons linked with the trading.

The police seized five guns, 50 rounds of bullets and one car from the four people.

However, identity of the persons has not been revealed yet.

A case has been registered at Chauliaganj police station in this connection. Further probe is underway, police said.

