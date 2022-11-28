Odisha: Youth wields knife at Judge in court!

Youth wields knife at Judge inside the SDJM court in Berhampur while the Court was in session, say reports.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
youth wields knife at judge

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, youth wields knife at judge in the court in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha.

According to reports, the youth wiled the knife at the judge inside the SDJM (Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate) court.

The man has been identified as Bhagwan Sahoo, he did the act while the court was in session. The youth allegedly wanted to attack the Judge.

Related News

Winter in Odisha: 9 places record temperatures below 10…

Strict traffic checking in Bhubaneswar, 135 vehicles towed…

WATCH: Actress Rani Panda apologises for death of bike rider

4 looters arrested from capital city of Odisha

He was stopped from doing so by the sweeper appointed in the Court.

According to reports, the man has been detained at the Baidyanathpur police station.

Further details awaited in the case.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.