Bhadrak: Ten rooms of four families have been burnt down completely in a fire on Thursday night. The incident took place in Balajitpada village under Kalaie panchayat of Bhadrak block.

Almost all the goods in the house has caught fire. The furniture, paddy, important document, clothes, etc have been gutted down completely in the fire. The flames were so strong that it became impossible to save anything at all.

The houses belonged to Lakshmidhar Swain, Surendra Swain, Debendra Swain, Bobilata Swain and Anil Swain.

The information about the fire was immediately given to the fire department, the fire fighters were immediately pressed into action. But, by the time the flames had been doused, the houses had been reduced to ashes.

However, the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.