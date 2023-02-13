Major fire burns fifteen rooms to ashes in Bhadrak

Bhandaripokhari: At least fifteen rooms of eight families were burned down to ashes after a major fire broke out at Bisolsasan village in Tesinga under Bhandaripokhari tehsil in Bhadrak district yesterday late last night.

No casualty or injuries has been reported in this fire accident. However, properties worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

As per sources, the cattle and other domestic animals have been rescued. The houses of Kartik Das, Balabhadra Das, Manoj Nayak, Lambodar Nayak, Deepak Nayak, and Pradeep Nayak have been gutted in the fire.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. By the time the fire tenders reached the spot, the fire was already blazing and around fifteen rooms were completely gutted and property worth lakhs were destroyed in the incident.

The exact cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

The villagers have sought financial aid for the affected families from the state government.