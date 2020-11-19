fire in rourkela
Major Fire Breaks Out In Udit Nagar Highschool

Major Fire Breaks Out In Udit Nagar Highschool In Odisha’s Rourkela

By WCE 2

Rourkela: A major fire engulfed the Rourkela Udit Nagar Highschool playgrounds in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports the PVC sewerage pipes lying on the school playgrounds caught fire. The reason of the fire however is yet to be ascertained.

The fire department has been pressed into action. Four fire brigades are trying to douse the flames. The fire is yet to be under control.

The SP and the ADM of Sundergarh have reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

You might also like
State

Cash Worth Rs 35 Lakh Looted From Bank In Odisha’s Sambalpur, 9 Arrested

State

Watch: Odisha Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail & Slapped Rs 15,000 Fine

State

Ganja Plantation Worth 17.5 Crore Destroyed In Odisha’s Kalahandi

State

Rs 12 Cr Looted From Bank In Odisha’s Cuttack In Broad Daylight

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.