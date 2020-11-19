Major Fire Breaks Out In Udit Nagar Highschool In Odisha’s Rourkela

Rourkela: A major fire engulfed the Rourkela Udit Nagar Highschool playgrounds in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports the PVC sewerage pipes lying on the school playgrounds caught fire. The reason of the fire however is yet to be ascertained.

The fire department has been pressed into action. Four fire brigades are trying to douse the flames. The fire is yet to be under control.

The SP and the ADM of Sundergarh have reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.