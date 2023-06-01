Major fire breaks out in a hotel in Balasore

Balasore: A major fire broke out in a hotel at Nuabazar of Balasore Town and spread to other nearby shops in the locality on Thursday evening.

As per the initial report, the fire, reason of which is not known immediately, broke out at the hotel and spread to the neighbouring shops all of a sudden.

Sources said that the impact of the inferno became very severe following explosion of the cooking gas cylinders, which were kept in the shops.

A cow and two calves were also reportedly charred to death while several others sustained critical burn injuries as the blaze also spread to a nearby nursery.

“We were standing when the fire broke out and the entire hotel has now turned to ashes. The fire might have been caused while the hotel staff were cooking. We heard the sounds of explosion of the cooking gas cylinders. Because of this the fire spread to other shops,” said an eye-witnesses.

“We informed the police and fire personnel, who came and now trying to bring the fire under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, two units of fire fighters along with the fire brigades have reached the spot and taking all possible efforts to douse the flame as soon as possible.

Also read: Airstrip Boundary Wall Collapses As Nor’wester Wreaks Havoc In Malkangiri