Salepur: A major-fire broke out at Kulasamitanga village under Salepur block in Cuttack district.

Sources say, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire.

The mishap took place at one Ajit Kumar Sahu’s house in Kulasamitanga village and reduced handloom machine along with other properties to ashes completely.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The locals of the village tried to douse the flame but in vain. Later, the fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought into control.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.