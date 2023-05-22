Major fire breaks out at office stationery shop in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at an office stationery shop named Pen Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The shop is situated at Master Canteen Square of the Capital city.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that short-circuit might have caused the fire. It spread to the entire shop as it houses inflammatory materials.

On being informed, two fire brigades were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Though nobody was injured due to the fire, property worth lakhs of rupees are stated to be gutted following the mishap.

A heavy traffic jam was seen at the post as Master Canteen Square is one of the major locations of Bhubaneswar and several passersby stopped their vehicles to have a glance of the fire mishap.

Efforts are on to douse the fire at possible earliest time so that it does not spread to other neighbouring shops, said sources.