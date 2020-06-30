Cuttack: A major fire broke out at Saraswat Printing Press, said to be the oldest printing press of Odisha, situated at Dargha Bazar of Cuttack late on Monday night.

Cuttack Fire Officer Abinash Swain informed that the fire took place at around 3 am. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the inferno successfully.

As many as three persons were rescued from the spot, he added.

While speaking about the reason behind the flame, Swain said that as of now we do not know how the fire broke out, however, we suspect that short-circuit could be the reason.

Though no loss of life was reported, property worth lakhs of rupees including several old books, magazines and printing materials is expected to have been gutted in the fire.