Major fire breaks out at MCL premises in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A major fire broke out at a clubhouse in the premises of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) Anand vihar in Burla of Sambalpur district late on Friday night.

Reportedly, the fire broke out at around 12.30 am. The locals immediately informed the Burla fire fighters following which they rushed to the spot.

It took the fire fighters almost four hours to douse the flames. As the fire mishap occurred at late night, nobody has sustained injuries, added reports.

From the preliminary investigations it is being said that the mishap occurred due to a short circuit. The entire clubhouse was engulfed in the major fire.

However, the MCL has informed that it will investigate the actual cause behind the fire.