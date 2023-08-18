Major drug racket in Odisha busted, 6 peddlers arrested from Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A major drug racket in Odisha has been busted in Malkangiri district, as many as six have been arrested in this connection.

According to reports on Friday, a mega inter-state drug racket has been busted by police in Malkangiri district under Kalimela police limits.

The police has seized 1.6 grams of brown sugar and 50 kilograms of marijuana (ganja) along with  two cars and as much as Rs. 1.5 lakh cash.

The police got a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested as many as six accused (peddlers) and forwarded them to the court.

ASP Rahul Goyal further informed that one of arrested person is from Odisha whereas all the rest are from outside the state. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

