Major dacoity bid foiled in Kendrapara of Odisha, 3 arrested and 4 flee

Kendrapara: In a huge success to the police, a dacoity in Kendrapara has been foiled and a gang of three dacoits has been arrested.

According to reports, a major dacoity bid in Marsaghai area of Kendrapara has been foiled by the police. The police got a tip-off about the dacoity attempt and raided the place.

They had sources which confirmed that it was a gang of seven people. However during the raid, the police could arrest only three of them whereas he rest of the four managed to flee the spot.

The police has however seized one gun, one sword, one iron rod and a knife from the spot. a manhunt has been launched to nab the rest of the member of the gang.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.