Major accident near Rajmahal square in Bhubaneswar, one dead, two critical

Bhubaneswar: A severe accident has taken place in front of Tarini Bastralaya in Bhubaneswar which has claimed the life of one and has left two people critically injured. The two who were injured have been rushed to the Capital Hospital. A Hyundai Grand i10 driving at a very high speed from Rajmahal towards Kalpana square hit a street vendor selling bananas on a trolley. The vendor lost his life on the spot.

A bike rider and a pedestrian were injured in the accident. Following the incident, tension rose high in the area as people gathered at the scene.

According to the witnesses, the driver of the car was in a state of intoxication. He first hit an electric pole, then the trolley, and following that he collided with the bike. The street vendor was thrown up 10 feet into the air and then crashed back on to the ground. This caused him to bleed out and die instantly on the spot.

Police has arrived on the spot to start the initial investigation.