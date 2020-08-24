Main accused of Rinku Swain murder case nabbed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The main accused of the Rinku Swain murder case that had taken place one year back in Goudapadia area of the capital city was arrested on Monday. Nayapalli Police arrested all the 5 accused of the case from Barunei hills. Earlier 2 accused persons, Sanatan and Vikram Reddy were arrested.

As per reports, the main accused of the Rinku Swain murder case, Subharaj Maharana was arrested today along with four other accused persons of the case today. Last year 8 persons allegedly had killed Rinku Swain after hurling bomb on to him on June 2, 2019.

Soon after the incident the victim had been rushed to SCB Medical College in Cuttack where he succumbed to the injury.

While Police had earlier arrested 2 persons, today other 5 persons were arrested including main accused Sobharaj Mahanana and Achyutananda Das, Ganesh Behera, Soumyaranjan Mahapatra and Balaram Barik. All these people were at large.