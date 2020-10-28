Mahurat of Odia upcoming film ‘Kagaja Gudi’ held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The mahurat of upcoming odia film ‘Kagaja Gudi’ was held in the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday. The film stars Bhumika and Rakesh as the lead pair. The other actors in the film are Pritiraj Satpathy, Aishwarya Behera, Mamata Dash, Biren Mishra, Gudu and Gyana.

The event was held at the Sunadei temple near Niko Park area in Bhubaneswar where MLA Ananta Narayan Jena gave the mahurat clap to officially launch the title of the film.

It is the first film of Bhumika and Rakesh as a pair. Devajyoti Patra is the director of the film. Though this is his debut project as director he has earlier worked as chief Assistant Director in more than 60 films.

Shibira Parida and Laxmipriya Parida are the producers of the film while Bibekananda and Parvati Barik are the co-producers. Music of the film has been scored by Japani Bhai, lyrics by Basantaraj Samal and Subrat Swain. Written by Dibyasingh Ray, dialogues of the film have been penned by Manas Padhiari and Cinematography by Somio. The film is being made by Sumitra Entertainment.

Theme of the story is all about how young generation are getting trapped with intoxication. The film tries to convey a message to the youngsters.