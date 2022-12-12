Mahima Mishra’s son in ED in connection with Abhay Pathak case

OSL Managing Director Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra, the Director of OSL has appeared before the ED on Monday. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
mahima mishra son in ed

Bhubaneswar: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) Managing Director Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra, the Director of OSL has appeared before the ED on Monday.

According to reports, Charchit Mishra has been directed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as he was allegedly involved in a BMW car deal of the tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

Related News

Raids On Mahima Mishra: Industrialist Appears Before CBI, 3…

Odisha: CBI Raids Office, Residence Of Mahima Mishra

The lawyer of Charchit Mishra has also appeared before the ED and submitted certain documents in support of his client.

It is worth mentioning that the son of OSL Managing Director Mahima Mishra is presently being questioned by the ED.

This is a developing story, the detailed report in this matter is awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.