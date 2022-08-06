Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra appears at CBI office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: OSL Managing Director Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Bhubaneswar in the early morning today. Both Mahima Mishra and his elder son Chandan Mishra are also being questioned by CBI at the Bhubaneswar office.

OSL Director Charchit Mishra reached CBI office at 4am today. CBI will interrogate the three of them today. CBI has arrested 4 persons including the Paradip Port Trust Chief Engineer already arrested along with an OSL DGM in a bribery case of Rs. 25 lakh. According to sources, the arrest was made under a case registered against chief mechanical engineer, Saroj Kumar Das and others including private persons and a private company.

As per reports, CBI has taken 3 of them on a 14-day remand for further interrogation. Yesterday, CBI raided Mahima Mishra’s house and OSL. A total of 84 lakh 50 thousand rupees and many important papers were seized in 15 places.

