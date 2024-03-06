Mahashivratri 2024: Akhandalamani Temple in Odisha prepares for the auspicious day

Bhadrak: Akhandalamani Temple in Odisha prepares for the auspicious day of Mahashivratri 2024, said reports on Wednesday in this regard. All kinds of preparations are underway to celebrate Shivratri peacefully in almost all Shiva temples across Odisha.

Earlier in Bhadrak, a district level meeting was held by the district administration on behalf of the entire administration. Yesterday, the Sub collector of Bhadrak, the Temple Managing Trustee discussed details with the the sevayats.

Barricades have been erected so that devotees can have peaceful darshan on the day of Mahashivratri. In addition, the temple administration is committed to all kinds of other facilities such as the cleanliness of the temple and the security system of the temple.

The sub-collector has discussed with Madaya Sevayat and Poliya Sevayat to complete the rituals and the ceremonies in time. They have been urged to raise the Mahadeepa atop the temple at the right time.

It is worth mentioning that in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, several arrangements have been reportedly, the Twin City Commissionerate Police shall issue a traffic advisory for hassle-free traffic arrangement during Mahashivaratri 2024 at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar in view the large congregation of thousands of devotees here.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police has issued the guidelines for the number of police persons who will be deployed in and around Lingaraj Temple for Mahashivratri 2024. However the Commissionerate Police is yet to issue a traffic advisory for hassle-free traffic arrangement during Mahashivratri at the Lingaraj Temple in the capital city.

As many as 22 platoons of police force will be deployed and a control room will be set up near the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. According to reports, parking lots will set up at 16 locations with CCTV surveillance.

As per the decision taken at meeting of the additional collector with different nijogs of the Lingaraj temple on February 20, 2024, the Mahadeepa of Lord Lingaraj will be raised atop temple between 10 PM and 10:30 pm on Mahashivratri 2024, which is also known as Jagara Yatra. The devotees can light diyas on the premises of the Lingaraj Temple.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) also issued guidelines in view of large gathering congregations outside/ within the temple premises.