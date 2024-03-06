Mahashivaratri 2024 to be celebrated in Odisha on March 8, why do people fast on this auspicious day

Bhubaneswar: The famous Hindu festival of Mahashivratri 2024 shall be observed on Friday all over Odisha and in the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the Twin City Commissionerate Police shall issue a traffic advisory for hassle-free traffic arrangement during Mahashivaratri 2024 at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar in view the large congregation of thousands of devotees here.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police has issued the guidelines for the number of police persons who will be deployed in and around Lingaraj Temple for Mahashivratri 2024. However the Commissionerate Police is yet to issue a traffic advisory for hassle-free traffic arrangement during Mahashivratri at the Lingaraj Temple in the capital city.

As many as 22 platoons of police force will be deployed and a control room will be set up near the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. According to reports, parking lots will set up at 16 locations with CCTV surveillance.

As per the decision taken at meeting of the additional collector with different nijogs of the Lingaraj temple on February 20, 2024, the Mahadeepa of Lord Lingaraj will be raised atop temple between 10 PM and 10:30 pm on Mahashivratri 2024, which is also known as Jagara Yatra. The devotees can light diyas on the premises of the Lingaraj Temple.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) also issued guidelines in view of large gathering congregations outside/ within the temple premises.

What is the significance of Mahashivratri:

Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. It is considered auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti – the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on the occasion of Mahashivratri. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha – which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti – which is nature.

This festival is also a reminder of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life. It is also believed that Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. This heavenly dance is known as tandav among his devotees.

This festival is celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm by the devotees who visit the temples. They also keep a full-day fast that begins in the morning of the festival and ends the following day after the Mahadeepa gets raised atop the Shiv temple.

How to prepare for Mahashivratri fasting?

On the day of the fast, one should wake up early in the morning two hours before sunrise.

Take a bath and wear clean clothes followed by a sankalp. They can take sankalp by taking some rice and water in their palm.

People observing the fast are advised to do ‘Om Namah Shivay’ chanting several times in a day.

Devotees should take second bath in the evening before doing shiv puja.

Milk, dhatura flower, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, sugar should be offered to the Shiva ling during the puja.

One should not consume food made of wheat, rice, pulses as it is strictly prohibited during the fast. Non-vegetarian food, garlic, onion should also be avoided.

*Note: People suffering from certain health conditions or who are on medication should consult their doctor before going ahead with the fasting