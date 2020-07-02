Cuttack: A group of members of Aswasthi Foundations, a Cuttack-based NGO, reportedly demanded arrest of a teacher for allegedly raping a woman at Sindhupur village under Mahanga Police station of Cuttack district last week.

Members of the NGO met the rape survivor at her house and enquired about her health condition. Later, they went to Mahanga Police station and submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate arrest of the accused teacher who is at large.

Notably, a teacher allegedly raped a woman of Sindhupur village last week and went absconding. Though a case was filed in this regard at Mahanga Police station, cops are yet to find any clue to trace him.