Mahanadi Coalfields sets up eco-park in Jharsuguda of Odisha

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (MCL) as part of its green initiative, has developed an eco-park and a museum over a closed underground mine.

The Chandra Shekar Azad eco-park and coal museum are situated at mine number 4 of Orient Area in Ib Valley coalfields, Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The park was constructed by MCL in record time of just more than a year after coal and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi had laid its foundation stone in 2021.

It was created after repurposing coal mine number 4, where construction had closed down in 2017.

Visitors to the park can also avail the opportunity of having a first hand experience of an underground mine.

