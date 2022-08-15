Mahanadi breaches danger mark near Naraj in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Mahanadi river breached the danger mark near Naraj in Cuttack on Monday following heavy rain in the upper catchments areas of Chattisgarh.

The present water level stands at 26.68 mts while the danger mark at this point is 26.41 mts.

Water level of Hirakud Dam is rising, It stood at 620.73 ft today in the afternoon. While the inflow of water is 907931 cusecs and the outflow is 571015 cusecs.

Odisha has so far opened 34 sluice gates of the Mahanadi to release excess waters following incessant rain in the river’s upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh and lower catchment areas.

“We are anticipating a medium-level flood in the Mahanadi. Around 10.5 lakh cusecs water is expected to pass through Mundali,” said state Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Monday.