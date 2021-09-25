Mahanadi Boat Mishap: Odisha CM Naveen Sanctions Rs. 4 Lakh For Deceased Scribe

By WCE 2
Mahanadi Boat Mishap
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh from the Odisha Working Journalist Welfare Fund to the family of Arindam Das, who passed away yesterday in the tragic Mahanadi boat mishap.

It is noteworthy that Odisha’s noted journalist Arindam Das died after drowning in this mishap after the ODRAF boat capsized when it had gone for an elephant rescue operation.

The colleague of Arindam has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. A probe has been initiated in the tragic boat mishap case.

As per reports, ADG (LO) RK Sharma is conducting enquiry into the ODRAF Boat mishap in Mahanadi. Sharma has visited the spot.

The probe will include how journalists boarded the ODRAF boat that resulted in the death of well-known journalist Arindam Das.

Arindam Das along and his cameraman Prabhat Sinha were in the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat that capsized at Mundali during the rescue operation of the elephant stuck at the spot.

You might also like
State

Red Warning for 7 districts in Odisha, Heavy Rain Expected

State

Siblings rescued from bus-stand in capital city of Odisha

State

State

Panchayat Samiti Member shot dead in Dhenkanal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online