Mahanadi Boat Mishap: Odisha CM Naveen Sanctions Rs. 4 Lakh For Deceased Scribe
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh from the Odisha Working Journalist Welfare Fund to the family of Arindam Das, who passed away yesterday in the tragic Mahanadi boat mishap.
It is noteworthy that Odisha’s noted journalist Arindam Das died after drowning in this mishap after the ODRAF boat capsized when it had gone for an elephant rescue operation.
The colleague of Arindam has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. A probe has been initiated in the tragic boat mishap case.
As per reports, ADG (LO) RK Sharma is conducting enquiry into the ODRAF Boat mishap in Mahanadi. Sharma has visited the spot.
Probe begins into Mahanadi Boat Mishap
The probe will include how journalists boarded the ODRAF boat
Arindam Das along and his cameraman Prabhat Sinha were in the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat that capsized at Mundali during the rescue operation of the elephant stuck at the spot.