Bhubaneswar: The most awaited ritual of Maha Shivaratri, the lifting up of the Mahadeepa atop the temple, was performed at around 9.40 pm on Thursday at the famous Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. The scheduled time of this year’s Mahadeepa lifting was 10 pm.

The servitors took out the Mahaeepa in a ceremonial procession from the sanctum sanctorium of the temple. Then a servitor lifted up the torch to the pinnacle of the temple by climbing along the temple wall.

Amid Covid restrictions Shivaratri 2021 was observed at Lingaraj temple in the capital city of Odisha. Large number of devotees queued up inside the temple premises to get a glimpse of the God.

The Lingaraj temple and its adjoining structures have been decked up with dazzling lights.