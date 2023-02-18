Maha Shivratri: Lifting of Mahadipa atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar delayed

Bhubaneswar: The lifting of Mahadipa atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri got delayed today.

Lifting of Mahadipa was slated to take place at 10 PM followed by Sahanamela and Chariprahara rituals. However, it got delayed as the rituals are currently delayed by two hours allegedly the demands of the sevayats have not been addressed by the administration.

Odisha Science & Technology Minister Ashok Panda reached the temple and is currently holding discussions with the servitors for early completion of rituals and lifting of Mahadipa atop the temple.