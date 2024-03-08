Maha Shivratri celebration concludes as Mahadipa raised atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, devotees break fast 

Bhubaneswar: The Maha Shivratri celebration at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar concluded as the Mahadipa was raised atop the temple amid the chants of Har Har Mahadev and religious atmosphere.

The Mahadipa was raised atop the temple as per the schedule time (between 10 PM and 10.30 PM) following several rituals. Thousands of devotees had assembled at the shrine to witness the raising of light. With this, they broke their day-long fast.

Commissionerate Police had made special traffic and security arrangements for the smooth celebration of the festival. Likewise, the temple administration also had all arrangements to ensure hustle-free and timely conduct of all rituals during the festival.

Like the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, same kind of rituals were held at all the Shiva temples across the State to celebrate the annual festival. The devotees have been praying to Lord Siva since early morning and keeping fast.

Have a look at the schedule of the rituals performed today: