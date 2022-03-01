Bhubaneswar Lingaraj Temple illuminated for Maha Shivratri 2022: Photos

The annually observed Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva. This is the best time for all of Shiva’s devotees to gather around and offer prayers to the god while staying on a fast the entire day. The festival is celebrated in a grandiose way all over the nation with all rituals and traditions. Maha Shivratri, literally translates as ‘the great night of Shiva’ and according to legend, it is on this night that Lord Shiva performed his heavenly dance–tandav. This year, the religious festival has fallen on March 1.

This festival is considered auspicious as on this night Shiva is supposed to converge towards Shakti – the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Where Shiva signifies Purusha – which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti – which is nature. The union of these two energies promote creation.

On the occasion of this auspicious day, a Mahadeepa is lighted atop every Shiv temple in the world after which devotees break their fast. The famous Lingaraj Temple in Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, has also brighten up in the spirit of the festival.

The temple committee has come to a decision that the Mahadeepa will be placed atop the temple this year at 10 PM. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a set of guidelines to follow during the celebration of the festival at the Lingaraj temple.

As per the decision taken in the meeting, devotees can light deepas (wicker lamps) on the premises of the Lingaraj Temple by following the Covid norms. However, they will not be allowed to go into the temple’s garbha gruha (sanctum sanctorum), they can have darshan of Lord Lingaraj from near the Adakatha. Puja by the devotees during the darshan of Lord Lingaraj near Aada Katha has also been restricted.

Devotees are advised to wear masks appropriately all the time while maintaining a 6 feet distance. Facilities for hand washing/ hand sanitizer will be ensured by the temple authorities.

Chewing of pan or gutkha’s or any kind of spitting in or around the temple has also been strictly prohibited.

Although, this year’s festival has to follow way too many rules due to Covid-19, the temple authorities has made sure that no one feels it as less of a festival. Therefore, along with the protocols, the temple decoration has also been taken seriously and the photos from the venue proves it.

Take a look: