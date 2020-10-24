Illegal Tobacco Trading: Mafia Attack Cops During Raid In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: Some journalists and policemen were hurt after tobacco mafia attacked them at Hela sahi under Purunabazar police limits in Bhadrak district today.

Acting on a tip-off, Bhadrak town police and Puruna Bazar police team conducted a raid at an illegal tobacco manufacturing unit in the Hela Sahi. During the raid some locals opposed it, attacked the police team and tried to vandalize the police vehicle.

On being informed, three journalists rushed to the spot to cover the incident, were also attacked by the irate locals. They also broke their mobile phone and snatched boom and camera bag.

Later, some more police forces have been deployed to control the situation.

