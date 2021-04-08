Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack to be upgraded to University from April 28

Cuttack: The Madhusudan Law College of Cuttack will be upgraded to a University from April 28, said a notification issued on Thursday by the Odisha Higher Education Department.

Named after Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das, the College will be upgraded to a University on the birth day of Madhusudan Das.

“All the existing Government and Private law colleges, except the constituent law colleges of different universities of the state shall be affiliated and cease to be affiliated from their respective university from that date and direct that the said University shall have jurisdiction, save as aforesaid, over all law colleges of the state,” said the notification.

Madhusudan Law College is one of the oldest and most iconic educational institutions in Odisha.