Bhubaneswar: One of the oldest and most iconic educational institutions in Odisha, Madhusudan Law College, Cuttack has been upgraded as Madhusudan Law University.

The state government has upgraded Madhusudan Law College to Madhusudan Law University with effect from June 1, 2020, said a notification issued by the Higher Education Department on Wednesday.

“All the existing Government and Private law colleges, except the constituent law colleges of different universities of the state shall be affiliated and cease to be affiliated from their respective university from that date and direct that the said University shall have jurisdiction, save as aforesaid, over all law colleges of the state,” said the notification.

The iconic Madhusudan Law College , named after late Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das, was founded in 1869.