Puri: The Puri district administration declared the area in Madhuban Chhaka of Nabakalebar Road as containment zone following detection of Covid-19 positive cases.

In an order, Puri Collector announced Nabakalebar Road, Madhuban Chhaka North side of Mahalaxmi Enclave as containment zone. The shutdown period shall be effective from 7 am of July 12,2020 to until further orders.

No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out.

All the shopping establishments of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essential commodities and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams under the direction of the Executive Officer, Puri municipality.

All the Government and Private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone have been asked to close during the shutdown period.