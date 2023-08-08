Madhubabu pension money will be distributed in Panchayats and not in banks: 5T Secretary

Cuttack: V.K Pandian, the 5T Secretary of Odisha government today made a big announcement regarding the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) saying that the beneficiaries need not to go to the banks anymore; the pension money will be available at their Panchayat offices.

While addressing the people at the Athagarh Mini Stadium during his visit to Cuttack district today, Pandian said that the elderly and differently-abled persons will receive their pensions at the Panchayat offices from August 15 onwards.

Pandian also received the complaint letters from the people and said that importance will be given to solve the problems of the farmers. He also assured that the people would get good news from the Chief Minister within eight days.

“The developmental works in all the temples, mosques and churches will be completed in seven days and the first installment of the sanctioned money would be disbursed by August 16. Odisha will develop only if you all consider the government work as your own work,” Pandian said.

As per his schedule, the 5T Secretary is also slated to visit the Dialysis centre of Narasinghpur Hospital. Later, he will meet the general public and receive their complaint letters.

Pandian is also slated to meet the locals of Choudwar at the playground of Gopabandhu Nodal High School and then attend a public meeting at Kulia village under Nischinta Koili Tehsil. He will then go to Cuttack and address the college students of the district at the Upper Bali Yatra Ground.