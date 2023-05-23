Mad stray dog bites 17 persons in Puri district

Puri: Fear and tension gripped Kanas area of Puri district of Odisha this afternoon after a mad stray dog reportedly bit as many as 17 persons including some minors.

According to reports, the mad stray dog came to Chupurungi village from the Ranipada area and bit the villagers by chasing them.

Soon, some villagers, armed with bamboo sticks and stones, chased and disperse the dog, following which it ran towards Pahilundi villager.

All the injured persons were rushed to Kanas Hospital for treatment. While 15 of them are said to be out of danger, the health condition of two others are staged to be critical.

The local administration has alerted the people of the nearby villages about the mad stray dog and taking steps to catch the dog, said sources.